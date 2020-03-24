There are now 18 coronavirus cases confirmed in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Department of Public Health says there are now 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Tuesday’s update means the total number of confirmed cases in Fresno County has risen by five in 24 hours.

“The clouds are gathering, and we’re in for some ominous times,” said Director of the Fresno County Department of Interim Health Officer Rais Vohra.

Health officials say six of the total number of cases are travel-related, two are due to person-to-person spread, and the other ten cases remain under investigation.

The Department of Public Health also warned that a jump in cases of the novel coronavirus is likely in the future.

