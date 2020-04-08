COVID-19 Information

There are now 156 COVID-19 cases in Fresno County

Coronavirus

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County health officials announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday – totaling 156.

Officials also announced four new recoveries from COVID-19 in the county.

Of the 156 cases, 36 were travel-related, 34 were due to close contact, 43 were community spread, and 43 were still under investigation.

Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fresno County.

No other information was immediately available.

