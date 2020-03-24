There are now 13 confirmed coronavirus cases in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Fresno County jumped to 13 Monday following an evening update from the Department of Public Health.

Friday’s update placed the number of COVID-19 cases at six.

RELATED: Fresno County reports 3 additional COVID-19 cases

Of the 13 cases, six are travel-related, two are person-to-person cases, and five are under investigation.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Fresno County Department of Public Health says at this time there is no identified community spread in the county.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.