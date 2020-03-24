There are now 13 confirmed coronavirus cases in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Fresno County jumped to 13 Monday following an evening update from the Department of Public Health.
Friday’s update placed the number of COVID-19 cases at six.
Of the 13 cases, six are travel-related, two are person-to-person cases, and five are under investigation.
Fresno County Department of Public Health says at this time there is no identified community spread in the county.
