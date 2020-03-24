Live Now
Governor Gavin Newsom providing an update on the COVID-19 situation

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

There are now 13 confirmed coronavirus cases in Fresno County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Fresno County jumped to 13 Monday following an evening update from the Department of Public Health.

Friday’s update placed the number of COVID-19 cases at six.

RELATED: Fresno County reports 3 additional COVID-19 cases

Of the 13 cases, six are travel-related, two are person-to-person cases, and five are under investigation.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Fresno County Department of Public Health says at this time there is no identified community spread in the county.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know