FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The stealth Omicron COVID-19 variant is already present in the Central Valley, according to local health departments.

So far, the health department in Fresno County recorded 28 Omicron BA.2 cases and Madera County reported four cases.

“There is good news and potentially bad news here,” said Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra.

Data shows that BA.2 makes up about one-fourth of COVID-19 cases in the United States. While there is concern about the impact of BA.2, health officials are hopeful local immunity will hold.

“It really varies based on vaccination rates and also prior infection we are very hopeful that because we just finished a surge of Omicron that we will have less of an impact from this variant,” said Madera Public Health Director Sara Bosse.

Since the beginning of February, COVID-related hospitalizations in the Central Valley have dramatically decreased. Most counties are reporting the fewest number of COVID patients since July 2021.

Joe Prado with the Fresno County Department of Public Health says the county is now using wastewater surveillance to predict future surges in less than a week.

“Even if we were to see an increase it would have to increase significantly to actually translate into cases,” said Prado.