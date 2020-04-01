Tennessee nurses pray on medical center’s helipad amid COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A powerful moment happened Monday on the helipad at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Angela Gleaves and other staff members took a minute to pray.
“When you have a few extra minutes at work, you take time to go to the helipad and pray,” Gleaves said.
Gleaves said they prayed over the staff in their unit as well as the patients and their families. They also prayed for their colleagues taking care of patients around the world.
“It felt good to do this with some of my amazing co-workers. We could feel God’s presence in the wind. Know that you are all covered in prayer,” Gleaves said in a Facebook post.
COVID-19 resource links:
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.