Teen dies Valley Children’s Hospital due to COVID-19

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A teen has died at Valley Children’s Hospital due to COVID-19, hospital officials announced Friday.

“The death of this patient reaffirms that children — and no age group — are not immune

from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital said. “It is imperative, now more than ever, for us to all work together to prevent further spread of this disease.”

This is the first death in California of a teenager, and this young person had underlying health conditions, the California Department of Public Health said. There have been no reported deaths in younger age categories, including children 5 and under.

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of this young person whose death is a tragic and powerful reminder of how serious COVID-19 can be,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health.

The most recent statistics on COVID-19 are as follows:

The 7-day average number of new cases is 8,322 per day. The 7-day average from the week prior was 9,881. California has 493,588 confirmed cases to date. Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.

There have been 7,811,041 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 177,201 over the prior 24-hour reporting period. As testing capacity continues to increase across the state, an increase in the number of positive cases has been expected – increasing the importance of positivity rates to find signs of community spread.

As case numbers continue to rise in California, the total number of individuals who will have serious outcomes will also increase. There have been 9,005 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 37 counties are required to close indoor operations for certain sectors based on the July 13 order to slow community transmission.

