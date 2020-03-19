COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Tax Collector’s Office in Tulare County to close public service counters

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tax-file-jpg_20151217053834-159532

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Public service counters at the Tulare County Tax Collector’s Office will close in an effort to better protect the health and safety of the public and county employees during the novel coronavirus crisis.

Tulare County Tax Collector’s Office says they will be closed effective Thursday, March 19, and tentatively reopening Monday, April 13.

The Tax Collector says they strongly encourage taxpayers to pay their bills as soon as possible either by check or money order through the mail or by credit card or e-check through our phone system or online at tularecountytax.com.

Residents can pay their tax bills:

  • On the phone at (559) 636-5250
  • By email at taxhelp@co.tulare.ca.us
  • Online at www.tularecountytax.com
  • By mail sending a check to Tulare County Treasurer-Tax Collector, P.O. BOX 30329 Los Angeles, CA 90030-0329
  • Through the payment dropbox in the east parking lot of the Visalia Courthouse (picked up by staff daily).

The Tulare County Tax Collector’s Office reminds property owners that the second installment of their 2019/2020 property taxes is still due by April 10, 2020.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know