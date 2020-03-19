Tax Collector’s Office in Tulare County to close public service counters

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Public service counters at the Tulare County Tax Collector’s Office will close in an effort to better protect the health and safety of the public and county employees during the novel coronavirus crisis.

Tulare County Tax Collector’s Office says they will be closed effective Thursday, March 19, and tentatively reopening Monday, April 13.

The Tax Collector says they strongly encourage taxpayers to pay their bills as soon as possible either by check or money order through the mail or by credit card or e-check through our phone system or online at tularecountytax.com.

Residents can pay their tax bills:

On the phone at (559) 636-5250

By email at taxhelp@co.tulare.ca.us

Online at www.tularecountytax.com

By mail sending a check to Tulare County Treasurer-Tax Collector, P.O. BOX 30329 Los Angeles, CA 90030-0329

Through the payment dropbox in the east parking lot of the Visalia Courthouse (picked up by staff daily).

The Tulare County Tax Collector’s Office reminds property owners that the second installment of their 2019/2020 property taxes is still due by April 10, 2020.

