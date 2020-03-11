Target limiting number of hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes per order

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Target is the latest retailer to put restrictions on the amount of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes customers can buy at a time as the coronavirus-inspired panic buying continues.

“Due to high demand and to support all guests, we will be limiting the quantities of disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizers and hand & face wipes to six per guest,” say signs the retailer placed in its stores over the weekend, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kroger last week also began placing restrictions on sanitizing, cold and flu-related products to 5 per order, according to a statement on its website.

On Friday, Target’s same-day delivery service, Shipt, which handles deliveries for Target as well as a number of other retailers, said it is encouraging its delivery workers to drop off items at customers’ front doors instead of handing them directly to customers.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we’re encouraging our shoppers to drop your items off at your front door, where applicable,” Shipt said in an e-mail to its customers.

