Target confirms two COVID-19 cases at south Visalia store

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Target confirmed Thursday that two employees at its south Visalia store have tested positive for COVID-19.

The infected employees at the Target located on Mooney Boulevard, just south of Caldwell Avenue, went into quarantine and are following all health department guidelines, said spokesman Shane Kitzman. The employees are on paid leave while quarantined.

“We’re paying these team members while they’re on leave and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time,” he said.

Target said it worked quickly to deep clean and sanitize the store as soon as the company learned about the positive cases.

All store employees have been provided masks, gloves and thermometers while also upholding rigorous cleaning routines, installing partitions at checkout lanes in stores and employing a variety of social distancing measures.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests,” Kitzman said. “We will continue to actively monitor this situation and respond accordingly.”

