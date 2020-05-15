Target confirma dos casos de COVID-19 en tienda al sur de Visalia

FRESNO, California (KSEE) - A $4 million COVID-19 relief fund to help small businesses, renters, and farmers in Fresno was approved Thursday by Fresno City Council.

The city will provide $2 million towards grants for small businesses, $1.5 million towards grants for renters, and $500,000 towards grants for small scale farmers. The scheme is funded by $92 million received from the Federal CARES Act.