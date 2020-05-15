Target confirma dos casos de COVID-19 en tienda al sur de Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Este jueves representantes de Target confirmaron que dos empleados de su tienda localizada en la bulevar Mooney al sur de Visalia fueron contagiados con COVID-19.
De acuerdo a representantes del lugar por el momento ambos empleados se encuentran recuperándose en casa, agregando que la tienda fue desinfectada profundamente tras enterarse de los casos.
