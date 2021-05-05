Tacos with a shot: Madera County provides delicious vaccine incentive

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE) – On Wednesday, the Madera County Department of Public Health provided a delicious incentive for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine: tacos.

Those 18 years and older had the option of getting either the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. While they waited out their 15 minute observation period, they were given two free tacos.

“We were just trying to figure out a way to provide an incentive for people. Everybody loves food, especially tacos,” said Leticia González, Madera County Supervisor for District 4.

González brought the idea to the County Department of Public Health, hoping to encourage more people to get the vaccine.

According to state data, about 47% of Madera County’s 16 and older population is vaccinated with at least one dose. Madera County Public Health Director Sara Bosse said they’re hoping the county is able to move into the less restrictive Orange Tier next week.

“Vaccination is the reason why we’re able to progress through the tiers in California. We are seeing greater immunity and that means fewer illness, fewer cases,” Bosse said.

But demand for the vaccine has fallen in the Central Valley. Clinics like the one at Pan-Am Park in Madera on Wednesday aim to make it easier to get the vaccine. People can also register via MyTurn or show up there without an appointment.

“We’re using approaches with vaccination to put vaccination clinics in places that are very familiar, easy to get to and someone might actually see, swing by, and think ‘why not, let’s get a vaccine’,” Bosse said.