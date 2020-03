FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Table Mountain Casino announced on Sunday they will close their doors to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The casino will close beginning Monday, March 16 at 6:00 p.m. through March 31.

The casino says they have not experienced any exposure of COVID-19 but are closing their doors as a precaution.

