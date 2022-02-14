Students still required to mask up in schools as California mandate ends

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Despite the statewide mask mandate being lifted this week, students in California schools will still be required to mask up at least until the end of the month.

On Monday, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced no changes will be made just yet for masking mandates in schools.

He says they’re still looking at data and they’re not ready to make a decision just yet. However, some parents already have their minds made up.

“I still get the calls every day. Someone has tested positive at your child’s school,” said Fresno Unified parent Allison Lanford.

Lanford says because of those calls from Fresno Unified, she’s not ready for her kids to go to school without a mask.

“I think until the majority of kids are vaccinated, I’ll still have my kids wear masks for sure,” said Lanford.

Ghaly says on February 28th they’ll reevaluate the school mask mandate. Even though Governor Newsom has announced the statewide mandate for vaccinated people ends on the 15th, Ghaly says they’re still considering what’s best for schools. He says in two weeks, we should be in a better place.

“Case numbers will continue to go down. Test positivity will come down, hospitalizations both adult and pediatric will come down and we’re watching kid vaccine rates,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.

However, they didn’t release what kind of benchmarks the state would need to hit to remove masks.

For districts enforcing the mandate, some say they’re ready for the end of masking. Clovis Unified School District said in a statement that it “had hoped to hear in today’s announcement that rapidly declining case rates would clear the path to end California’s K-12 mask requirements. As conditions continue to improve, we hope the state’s Feb. 28th announcement will bring that welcome news”

Still, for parents like Lanford, whose family is recovering from COVID-19 right now, she thinks it’s too soon for her family to go without masks.

“As much as I can do to keep myself and my kids safe I’m willing to do it,” said Lanford.

Right now, only a handful of states still have school mask mandates in place and many including Oregon and New Jersey have set dates for when they will end.