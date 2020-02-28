Live Now
Stores like CVS and Walgreens warn there could be a shortage of hand sanitizer

Coronavirus

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Coronavirus fears have sparked a mad dash for cleaning products.

Retailers like CVS and Walgreens say they’ve noticed an increase in demand for hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes, and face masks.

The demand is so great — officials at CVS are worried there will be a shortage.

Bath and Body Works said it’s also seeing a spike in demand for hand sanitizer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the best way to combat coronavirus is by washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

