Stores like CVS and Walgreens warn there could be a shortage of hand sanitizer

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Coronavirus fears have sparked a mad dash for cleaning products.

Retailers like CVS and Walgreens say they’ve noticed an increase in demand for hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes, and face masks.

The demand is so great — officials at CVS are worried there will be a shortage.

Bath and Body Works said it’s also seeing a spike in demand for hand sanitizer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the best way to combat coronavirus is by washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.