Stocks open higher on Wall Street after deal on virus aid

A trader uses a hand sanitizer dispenser on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The deepening coronavirus crisis is sending stocks into another alarming slide on Wall Street, triggering a brief, automatic shutdown in trading for the second time this week. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street after Congress and the White House reached a deal to inject nearly $2 trillion of aid into an economy ravaged by the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2%. The gains came a day after the Dow had its biggest percentage gain since 1933.

Stocks have been falling sharply over the past month, erasing one-third of the value from some indexes, as widespread business shutdowns, travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders wreak havoc on the global economy.

Investors say market volatility is likely to continue both up and down until the severity of the outbreak eases.

