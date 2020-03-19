COVID-19 Information

‘Stay away if you’re sick,’ asks Fresno County Superior Court

Fresno County Superior Court

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials at Fresno County Superior Court have asked anyone feeling ill, experiencing flu-like symptoms, have a fever, are coughing, or are sneezing, to avoid coming into court.

The request published Wednesday cites both Governor Newsom’s Proclamation of a State Emergency and Fresno County’s Public Health Officer issuing a Local Health Emergency.

Officials say that the Court remains open for specific case types determined to be essential matters.

Anyone represented by an attorney should contact them to determine if they can appear in court on their behalf. Anyone not represented by an attorney should call the relevant clerk’s office (a directory can be found here).

The Court also asks that only those with business should attend, and not any friends or family as they may be asked to leave.

