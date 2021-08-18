State’s new COVID-19 rules for events with 1,000 people or more

People using face masks attend a music concert in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Five thousand music lovers are set to attend a rock concert in Barcelona on Saturday after passing a same-day COVID-19 screening to test its effectiveness in preventing outbreaks of the virus at large cultural events. The show by Spanish rock group Love of Lesbian has the special permission of Spanish health authorities. While the rest of the country is limited to gatherings of no more than four people in closed spaces, the concertgoers will be able to mix freely while wearing face masks. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that starting Sept. 20, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for indoor events with 1,000 or more people in attendance.

The CDPH says verification of vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before an event starts is required for indoor events that hold 5,000 or more people, but due to the Delta variant, indoor gatherings with 1,000 people or more will be required to follow these new guidelines.

“The Delta variant has proven to be highly transmissible, making it easier to spread in large crowds where people are near each other for long periods of time,” says Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “By requiring individuals to be vaccinated, or test negative for COVID-19 at large events, we are decreasing the risk of infection, hospitalization and death.”

CDPH officials say this new measure is being set to help encourage more people to get vaccinated and to increase the safety of individuals at events, while ensuring businesses are able to stay open.

Officials say this measure will remain in place until Nov. 1, and that self-attestation to verify a person’s vaccination status will no longer be accepted as part of the measure’s new guidelines.

Officials report that California has administered more than 46 million doses and that 78% of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.