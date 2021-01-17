State recommends providers pause administration of specific Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lot following possible allergic reactions

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan. issued a statement Sunday recommending providers to pause the administration of a single lot of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine due to possible allergic reactions that are under investigation.

Health officials say those who received the single lot 41L20A of the Moderna COVID-19 appeared to experience a possible severe allergic reaction during the standard observation period – a type of adverse event that the CDC reports some people have experienced when receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

“A higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions were reported with a specific lot of Moderna vaccine administered at one community vaccination clinic. Fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention over the span of 24 hours,” said Dr. Pan.

“Out of an extreme abundance of caution and also recognizing the extremely limited supply of vaccine, we are recommending that providers use other available vaccine inventory and pause the administration of vaccines from Moderna Lot 041L20A until the investigation by the CDC, FDA, Moderna and the state is complete. We will provide an update as we learn more.”

More than 330,000 doses from this lot have been distributed to 287 providers across the state. The shipments arrived in California between Jan. 5 and 12.

The state has not been notified of any other cluster or individual events related to this lot, according to health officials.

Director of Sports Medicine Rick Lembo with Sierra Pacific Orthopedics says they have confirmed that neither of the two lots Sierra Pacific Orthopedics has distributed are subject to recall.

The manufacturer, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are reviewing the lot and related medical information.