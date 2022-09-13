FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is ending COVID-19 policies that required weekly testing for unvaccinated individuals in high-risk workplaces and schools.

According to information released by CDPH, healthcare facilities, other congregate settings, and schools will no longer be required to administer weekly COVID-19 to unvaccinated or under-vaccinated workers. The state’s vaccination requirements for employees in these work settings remain in effect. In addition, changes to policies regarding state workers will be announced separately by CalHR.

The changes will take effect on Saturday, September 17.

“We’ve entered a phase of the pandemic where the majority of people in these workplace settings are vaccinated, and our youngest Californians are now eligible for vaccination too, which protects all of our communities against severe illness, hospitalization, and death. While unvaccinated individuals remain at greatest risk, of serious health consequences from COVID-19 infection, weekly testing of unvaccinated groups is no longer slowing the spread as it did earlier in the pandemic due to the more infectious Omicron variants.” – Dr. Tomás Aragón CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer

State public health leaders urge everyone to keep up to date on the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves from severe illness and slow the spread of the virus. They say as Omicron variants keep emerging, the updated booster is an important tool against severe illnesses, hospitalization, long COVID, and death.