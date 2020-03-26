CDCR: State employee at Corcoran treatment facility tests positive for COVID-19

CORCORAN, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An employee at the state’s Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the CDCR.

In an update Wednesday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said the one employee self-reported their coronavirus diagnosis. The employee is among nine staff members who have all tested positive for novel coronavirus.

State figures show three staff members at the California Institution for Men have tested positive for COVID-19, three at the California State Prison in Sacramento, one at Folsom State Prison, and one at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton.

Corcoran State Prison from Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and California State Prison, Corcoran are two separate state institutions in Corcoran.

