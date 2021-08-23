State Center Community colleges to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for students and employees

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, State Center Community College District (SCCCD) trustees voted to require all students and employees to get vaccinated.

The board voted 5-2 during a meeting on Monday in favor of the vaccine mandate.

The mandate requires students and employees on campus at Fresno City College, Reedley College, Madera Community College, and Clovis Community College to be vaccinated starting October 15.

The board says disciplinary action is still being drafted for those who refuse to be vaccinated.

Classes started at all four campuses on August 9.