Starbucks won’t fill your reusable cup anymore amid coronavirus outbreak

SEATTLE (CNN Newsource) — Starbucks is trying to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Seattle-based coffee chain said it is temporarily suspending the use of personal cups at its stores.

But it will still honor its 10 cent discount for any customer who does bring in their own cup or tumbler.

It’s unclear how long the suspension will last.

Starbucks also says it is increasing the number of cleanings at company-operated stores and suspending business-related air travel.

