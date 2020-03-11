Stanislaus County reports first two coronavirus cases

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Stanislaus County health officials reported Wednesday that two male residents have tested positive and are the first coronavirus cases for the county.

The results were reported to health officials by the California Department of Public Health and will be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One man was a passenger on the Grand Princess Cruise to Mexico and the other patient had not traveled out of the country or had known contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, said Kamlesh Kaur, interim public information officer for Stanislaus County Public Health.

Health officials are working to determine the source of the individual’s infection and is conducting contact investigations for both cases.

