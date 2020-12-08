Soria tests positive for COVID-19, Fresno councilmember in self-quarantine

Photo courtesy of Esmeralda Soria

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released Monday.

Councilmember Soria says she canceled all public appearances when she first noticed coronavirus symptoms, adding that she is now working on her recovery and observing a self-quarantine.

No other information was immediately available.

