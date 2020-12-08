Soria tests positive for COVID-19, Fresno councilmember in self-quarantine

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released Monday.
Councilmember Soria says she canceled all public appearances when she first noticed coronavirus symptoms, adding that she is now working on her recovery and observing a self-quarantine.
No other information was immediately available.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.