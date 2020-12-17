Some Valley healthcare workers receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE) – Some Valley healthcare workers received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday morning. They’re some of the first people in the Central Valley to receive it.

And with that…COVID-19 vaccine clinics are underway at Valley Children’s Hospital. Dr. Peter Witt got his shot before heading to the OR this morning. 535 doses will be administered over the next week to our frontline teams. pic.twitter.com/NpTwXV56sL — Valley Children's (@CareForKids) December 16, 2020

Laura Yamamoto, a NICU nurse at Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, was one of them. She contracted COVID-19 in July and spent two weeks on a ventilator. She lost both her father and brother to the virus.

“I had a very long course to recovery. I just came back to work last week,” Yamamoto said. “I think it’s very important for me to get it because I don’t want to get reinfected or give it to anybody else.”

NICU Nurse Laura Yamamoto didn’t hesitate to sign up for the vaccine. She contracted COVID-19 in July, spending two weeks on a ventilator. She also lost her dad and brother to the virus – within days of each other.



“Please take this seriously,” she says. pic.twitter.com/n07ym5li3q — Valley Children's (@CareForKids) December 16, 2020

At Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno, Dr. Rachel Yankey is helping with the vaccine plans at the hospital and said she expects some healthcare workers will begin to get their first dose by the end of the week or Monday latest.

Yankey is also one of the healthcare workers prioritized in this first distribution.

“Just the thought of knowing that by the grace of God and scientific ingenuity, we won’t be dealing with this this time next year to the same degree I think provides a lot of hope for us,” Yankey said.

She said those who have direct contact with COVID-19 or suspected COVID-19 patients will be prioritized in this first allocation they receive.

That does not just mean physicians and nurses,” she said. “That means the folks who are helping clean those rooms, the folks who are helping in the processes in terms of registration.”

Fresno County received 7,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday. Yankey said she’s not exactly sure how many doses Saint Agnes is receiving, but said she thinks it’ll be enough to cover those most at risk.

Distribution efforts will continue for several months to come. But currently, the Central Valley and the rest of the state face some of the grimmest weeks of the pandemic.

“The number of deaths is accelerating. And unfortunately, we know we’re going to be reporting more very tragic statistics related to the fatalities in our county in the days and weeks to come,” Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, according to the state, there were only 11 ICU beds available in Fresno County.

As of Wednesday, according to the state, there was 0% ICU availability in the San Joaquin Valley region.