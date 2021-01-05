Some hospital services suspended in San Joaquin Valley due to COVID-19 demand

FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, Dr. Rafik Abdou, right, and respiratory therapist Babu Paramban check on a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. California reported more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases and 293 deaths on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, setting new daily records as hospitals struggled to keep up with the surge. Southern California and the state’s Central Valley — regions that together include 23 counties and most of the state’s nearly 40 million residents — had exhausted their regular supply of intensive care beds and many hospitals were tapping into their “surge” capacity. (AP Photo/Jae Hong, File)

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Various hospital services deemed non-essential and non-life-threatening were suspended in the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions Tuesday, according to an announcement by the California Department of Public Health.

A statement from CDPH Director Dr. Tomás J. Aragón cites an “alarming increase of COVID-19 patient admissions,” adding that if the number of COVID-19 patients hospitals are dealing with continues to increase it means medical facilities will not be able to provide the necessary care.

Starting immediately, the public health order requires some non-essential and non-life-threatening surgeries to be delayed in counties with 10% or less of ICU capacity under the Regional Stay at Home Order where the regional ICU capacity is at 0%.

The order will remain in effect for at least three weeks – and will continue until rescinded.

“This order helps ensure that patients continue to receive appropriate medical services by better distributing available resources across the state to prevent overwhelming specific hospitals, counties and regions,” said Dr. Aragón.

Counties impacted by the order are Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Imperial, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego.

