Some Fresno County businesses ignore state COVID-19 orders, follow CDC guidelines instead

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – Even after moving to the Red Tier, many Fresno County businesses kept their vow to reopen as they see fit Thursday.

Those a part of “Open Central California Safely” all have proper CDC guidelines in place, such as social distancing and hand sanitizing stations. However, when it came to state guidelines, that was a different story.

In Clovis, House of Juju is no stranger to going against the state guidelines. The business gave up its liquor license months ago to continue to serve indoors.

With social distancing protocol in place, the restaurant is able to seat about 50% of its capacity – more than the 25% currently allowed under the Red Tier.

Co-owner Julie Glenn, who is a member of the group, said each business should have the choice.

“What we have suggested on the group is every business has to do what they feel is best for themselves,” she said. “For example, there are some businesses that were able to open at 10% [but they can’t survive].”

Another member, Daryn Coleman, owns Ghost Golf and has had to shut it down since the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up. He plans to reopen Friday, detailing in a Facebook post how changes in place will help the business adhere to CDC guidelines.

But family entertainment businesses, like mini-golf, are not even allowed to reopen indoor operations while the county is in the Red Tier.

Heartbeat Boxing has spaced out all of their equipment indoors and outdoors at their location to welcome back their members in a safe way.

“When the class is not on, you’ll probably be here by yourself,” co-owner Gilbert Ruiz said.

However, when classes start back up, the 10% capacity that’s currently allowed by the state gets tested.

“Our capacity is about 150-to-200 people, our classes will hold about 20-to-25 people,” Ruiz said.

Fresno County doesn’t have any specific COVID-19 enforcement plans in place, simply urging businesses to voluntarily apply.

