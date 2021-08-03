Some Fresno businesses now requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon entry

FRESNO, California. (KGPE) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Central Valley, more businesses are taking a stance on vaccination or negative test requirements for entry.

Some businesses are asking for proof, while others are not on board.

Splash Bar in Fresno’s Tower District is one of the first nightclubs in the city to ask guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The owner says it wasn’t an easy decision, but he wanted to make sure employees and guests were safe.

Now, the Alibi Bar on Belmont Avenue has joined them starting Tuesday.

“It makes me comfortable, way more comfortable,” said Andy Munoz, a Fresno resident.

Munoz and Richard Wright drank with ease knowing the Alibi Bar requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

“I think it’s a good idea. I think everybody should do it in town,” explained Munoz. “Because if you get it, your fam will get it and that’s not fair. You don’t want one of them to go because of you”

Promoter Ray Quenga says they lost several regular customers to COVID-19.

After a 15 month shut down and battle with the virus himself, he says creating a safe space is worth the extra step at the door.

“Protect yourself, your business, your family, your friends, so none of us have to close,” Quenga said.

It’s the same goal for Splash Bar. Owner TJ Bruce says several employees got sick after they reopened, so now they’re verifying at the door.

“It’s the most logical decision when you think about bars and restaurants having the most dense amount of people in one setting is certainly more risky than other types of businesses,” said Bruce.

Other businesses in Fresno are taking a hands-off approach.

Lewis Everk, owner of Vyxn Restaurant and Lounge said in part, “We are not going to require our customers to provide any personal medical information to a restaurant or bar. We have confidence in our community to do what’s right for themselves and their neighbors.”

Alibi Bar has printed out pictures of a QR code, which you can scan on your phone to get quick access to your vaccination status if you forget your card.

So far, both establishments requiring proof, say they haven’t had much pushback.