Some COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered by CVS in Clovis

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – The Biden administration increased the weekly allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine to all states starting Feb. 11 – and some CVS pharmacies are among the locations that will begin administering the vaccine.

Last week, the Biden administration increased the weekly allocation of vaccine doses to states and territories in the U.S. by 16%. On Tuesday, Jeff Zients from the COVID-19 task force said the administration is further increasing that weekly allocation by an additional 5%.

“For the next 3 weeks, we will provide a minimum of 10.5 million total doses per week across all jurisdictions,” Zients said.

100 CVS pharmacies in California will receive the vaccine, including a location or locations in Clovis.

“This is a limited launch of the program, but supply will ultimately go up to 40,000 pharmacies nationwide,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

The list of specific stores will be available on CVS.com as stores receive shipments of vaccine and appointments become available.

Jeremy Ealand, the chief operations officer at Sierra Pacific Orthopedics in Fresno says he hopes the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will take some of the pressure off of local healthcare providers and allow more people to get vaccinated.

“Any more doses that we see in the Central Valley is obviously good for Fresno, right? And anything that’s good for Fresno and good for our patients is good for us,” he said.

Appointments at CVS will become available for booking as early as Feb. 9.