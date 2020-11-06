Some Clovis Unified students return to the classroom; new restrictions in place

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – Some students in Clovis Unified School District were able to go back to the classroom. 2nd, 3rd and 5th graders were able to return to Lincoln Elementary for three hours with COVID-19 regulations in place.

“Kids were excited to be on campus. They are happy to be with their friends, they did a great job with social distancing, keeping their masks on, they did everything we asked,” said Matt Verhalen, the principal at Lincoln Elementary School for the Clovis Unified school district.

Verhalen says the importance of returning to school in-person is not only for the students.

“The teachers do better with the kids in the classroom because there’s not a single teacher that went to school to be a teacher to be an online teacher, they want to be face-to-face with kids.”

Only 92 of the normally 660 students were able to come back under county and state recommendations and the district believes it’s best to take things slow in these unprecedented times.

“We know that the schedule wasn’t best for working parents and we know that there wasn’t really a best schedule except to bring them back all day and until we can do that we’re putting a bandaid on it and we’re trying to make it as good as we can.”

If someone on campus was to have COVID-19 symptoms, the school does have a plan in place.

“That’s the nice thing about the schedule right now the way that Clovis West area is doing our schedules is you can move directly from the same teacher into the classroom or back to online as the needs happen.”

Kindergartners, 1st, 4th and 6th graders are scheduled to be joining in-person at the Lincoln Elementary campus on Monday, November 9th.

