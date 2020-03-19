Some businesses temporarily closing after City of Fresno ordered ‘shelter in place’

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Some Businesses are already taking steps to close since the City of Fresno ordered on Wednesday for residents to ‘shelter in place.’

Sign after sign in Fresno’s Riverpark shopping center telling customers their businesses are temporarily closed.

What’s normally filled with the busy sounds of people and traffic is now empty.

This is just after Fresno’s Mayor Lee Brand announced a ‘shelter in place’ order. All non-essential businesses were asked to close starting at midnight.

Vincent Cho owner of Julia a women’s accessory store in Riverpark says the last few days sales have gone down.

On Tuesday, he sent his employees home. Cho says he figured something like this would happen.

“Business is pretty much non-existent at this point and so now it’s a matter when we can get back to normal and I don’t think anyone can predict that,” Cho said.

Alma Wolverton owner of Pum bum another local business says they’re seeing sales decline as well but will continue to sell online.

“We’re trying to stay positive, we’re here for the community and it’s really important for everybody to come together and stay alive in all of this,” Wolverton said.

Car dealerships will close along with hair and nail salons and other businesses considered non-essential, like gyms.

“We’re going to freeze our accounts so that we don’t have to pay for it while we’re not using it and when everything gets better we’ll unfreeze it,” Wolverton said.

For those who use George Brown Sports Club, they say they are still figuring things out on what this means for employees but says all gyms in Fresno will close for now.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.