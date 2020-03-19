Social media becoming a hub to find groceries and other items

Meanwhile, more and more businesses are offering to help the community

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — While businesses have already been stepping up to help the community during the novel coronavirus panic, more and more people through social media have been doing their part as well.

Johnny Gutierrez is one of them. He’s been going all over the Central Valley, looking for things like toilet paper. When he finds some, he broadcasts on Facebook Live where it is so others can find it.

He’s buying his share, but also buying for the elderly. For him, it’s just the right thing to do.

“We’re going through a crisis here, but we have to be human and help each other out,” Gutierrez said.

A couple of groups on Facebook have been created for the sole purpose of helping people find groceries and other items. One of them, 559 COVID-19 Barter, has quickly gained hundreds of members and it was just created Tuesday.

Offline, the number of businesses making changes to help others keeps growing. Belmont Car Wash, for example, lowered its gas prices. It’s cheapest price as of press time is $2.55.

It’s not the time for people like me to think about their bottom line only. As long as you’re making some income to pay your bills, I think we should all be happy with that,” Belmont Car Wash’s owner, Serge Haitayan, said.

Over at EPU Children’s Center, the staff has been busy making and delivering activity packets to families they work with. Doing this shows their commitment to their goal of helping children with developmental or emotional needs not letting the limitations novel coronavirus precautions have created to get in the way.

“Families are facing lots of challenges and we walk alongside them. We want to let them know that we’re still here,” Michelle Halland, manager.

