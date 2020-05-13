Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kings County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kings County Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases of 325 when compared to the previous day’s number.

According to the Kings County Department of Public Health, three cases were travel-related, 41 were due to community transmission, 207 were due to close contact, and 74 remain under investigation.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Health department figures show one person has died from coronavirus and 87 patients have recovered.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know