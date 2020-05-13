Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kings County

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kings County Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases of 325 when compared to the previous day’s number.

According to the Kings County Department of Public Health, three cases were travel-related, 41 were due to community transmission, 207 were due to close contact, and 74 remain under investigation.

Health department figures show one person has died from coronavirus and 87 patients have recovered.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

