Six Flags Magic Mountain to close temporarily due to COVID-19 concerns

FILE – Guests ride the first virtual reality coaster powered by Samsung Gear VR at Six Flags Magic Mountain on March 25, 2016 in Valencia, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Samsung)

VALENCIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — In the latest theme park closure in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, Six Flags plans to “temporarily suspend the operations” of Magic Mountain in Valencia.

The popular, Southern California theme park will be closed through the end of March, at which time the situation will be re-evaluated according to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s President and CEO Mike Spanos.

RELATED: Disneyland theme parks to close in Anaheim starting Friday because of coronavirus concerns

