Six Flags Magic Mountain to close temporarily due to COVID-19 concerns

VALENCIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — In the latest theme park closure in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, Six Flags plans to “temporarily suspend the operations” of Magic Mountain in Valencia.
The popular, Southern California theme park will be closed through the end of March, at which time the situation will be re-evaluated according to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s President and CEO Mike Spanos.
