Six exhibitors blocked from World Ag Expo due to coronavirus travel ban

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Six Chinese exhibitors scheduled to appear at the World Ag Expo next week will be unable to attend due to the ongoing travel ban on foreign nationals who have traveled in China within the last 14 days, according to officials with the Ag Expo.

It comes after the order signed by President Trump at the end of last month due to ongoing fears about the spread of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.

Organizers of the World Ag Expo say they are taking precautions to guard the health of visitors, including adding more hand washing stations at the event.

The World Ag Expo is scheduled to take place Feb. 11-13.

