Sheriff’s Office flies vaccines 500 miles to get Fresno County surplus to Humboldt County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A surplus of COVID-19 vaccines in Fresno County were transported to Humboldt County this week- after health officials realized that the northern California community was short by 3,000 doses.

According to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the office’s fixed-wing aircraft took to the skies on Tuesday to fly a cooler with the extra doses on a 500-mile journey to the awaiting deputies with Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

The task was completed on time – allowing 400 people with appointments to still receive a vaccine dose.