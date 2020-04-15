Sheriff confirms first COVID-19 case at Fresno County Jail

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The first COVID-19 case at Fresno County Jail was confirmed Tuesday by Sheriff Margaret Mims.

Mims says the inmate who tested positive only entered the booking area and no other areas in the jail were exposed to coronavirus. The inmate was booked for stealing a car but was released immediately following the recent California Judicial Council’s zero bail ruling.

“We’re working with our healthcare provider, our health department to make sure wherever he is going back to, they’re aware of what’s happening,” said Sheriff Mims.

“And as well, making sure that we, of course, sterilize any location where he got into our booking area but again, he didn’t make it up into any floors in the jail.”

More than 400 inmates have been released from Fresno County Jail so far following the zero bail order – which is designed to reduce the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak by decreasing the jail population.

