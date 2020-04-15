COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Sheriff confirms first COVID-19 case at Fresno County Jail

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The first COVID-19 case at Fresno County Jail was confirmed Tuesday by Sheriff Margaret Mims.

Mims says the inmate who tested positive only entered the booking area and no other areas in the jail were exposed to coronavirus. The inmate was booked for stealing a car but was released immediately following the recent California Judicial Council’s zero bail ruling.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

RELATED: Fresno County releases more than 100 inmates to comply with judicial council order

“We’re working with our healthcare provider, our health department to make sure wherever he is going back to, they’re aware of what’s happening,” said Sheriff Mims.

“And as well, making sure that we, of course, sterilize any location where he got into our booking area but again, he didn’t make it up into any floors in the jail.”

More than 400 inmates have been released from Fresno County Jail so far following the zero bail order – which is designed to reduce the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak by decreasing the jail population.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know