Several counties in the Valley not at recommended testing capacity to start reopening

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KGPE) – A key factor in determining how quickly businesses can reopen is testing capacity.

Research by the Harvard Global Health Institute indicates that the U.S. should be conducting 152 tests per 100,000 people daily to safely start reopening.

That means Fresno County should be conducting 1,500 hundred tests per day, a number it’s still far from.

Fresno County is averaging 500 to 700 daily, said Dr. Vohra, the interim health officer at Fresno County’s Department of Public Health.

Vohra said the goal is to get to that 1,500 mark soon.

“I’m hoping it’s a couple of more weeks and then we can actually get there,” Vohra said. “That’s my timeline. I will be very frustrated if we’re not there by the end of May.”

Fresno County has 777 total COVID-19 cases.

Although the county hasn’t reached its testing capacity goal, the city of Fresno has moved forward with reopening businesses, with many set to open its doors on Monday with in-person sales.

However, Miguel Arias, the Fresno City Council president, said if cases do surge, the city has strict controls in place.

“This plan allows us that dimmer switch model that the governor asked for where we can turn it on slowly and then turn it back if it’s necessary to protect the healthcare system and lives of our residents,” Arias said.

Tulare County has 916 COVID-19 cases. Its Health and Human Services Agency couldn’t provide daily testing numbers.

Tammie Weyker-Adkins, the public information officer for Tulare County’s Health and Human Services Agency, said its two most recent testing sites are expected to increase their testing capacity.

Mariposa County has reported a total of 15 COVID-19 cases. Their new testing site started operating Tuesday and has the ability to test 132 people per day — nearly 10 times the amount that’s recommended for its population.

Madera County has 55 COVID-19 cases. It’s averaging 40 to 60 tests per day, but their goal is 237 to meet that 152 tests per 100,000 people recommendation.

Sara Bosse, the Madera County public health director, said she thinks they can get there in the next two to three weeks.

“Testing is a critical factor in determining our preparedness for reopening as well as monitoring what the impacts are of more people being out and interacting,” Bosse said.

