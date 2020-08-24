Seven new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Merced County, 225 cases

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Seven new COVID-19 deaths and 225 more cases were reported in Merced County Monday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Merced County is up to 106 as the total case number rises to 7,653.

Of the 7,653 total cases of COVID-19 reported by Merced County, 1,917 are described as “active,” meaning 5,630 people in the county have recovered from coronavirus to date.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

