Scientists map coronavirus protein, could lead to vaccine

CHICAGO (CNN Newsource) — Research is underway at Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois to stop the spread of the coronavirus and researchers have made a discovery that could lead to a vaccine.

Behind a thick secured door at the laboratory is high tech equipment being used to research the coronavirus.

A Covid-19 protein is being analyzed through something called an x-ray beam line.

“It’s an extremely high atomic resolution microscope, it’s not one you can see visually, we have to use computers to recreate the images we want to see,” said Bob Fischetti of Argonne National Laboratory.

The structure of the Covid-19 protein is being analyzed by a team, including Northwestern University and the University of Chicago.

The researchers are studying infectious diseases for the National Institutes of Health.

They have discovered a Covid-19 protein is nearly identical to one in SARS, the outbreak in 2003.

“This one is 89 percent identical at the sequence level and structurally is also fairly similar, we need to do more analysis to see how small differences can translate into different behavior,” said Karolina Mischalska, a researcher at the University of Chicago.

Because the protein is so similar to the one in SARS, it could potentially provide a road map for drug companies to develop a treatment for the coronavirus.

“All those drugs that were developed for sars could potentially be redeployed, re-understood and redeveloped against this new virus, so what we need to do is just pick up where previous groups left off and expedite that into development of new drugs,” said Karla Satchel, a researcher with Northwestern University Medicine.

Meanwhile, researchers at Argonne Lab and around the world continue at an urgent pace to analyze all the Covid-19 proteins to understand their molecular make-up to stop the virus from replicating.

“We have competition which is good because that may produce the structures faster,” Mischalska said.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization says nearly 100,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in at least 85 countries and territories.

The virus has claimed more than 3,300 lives.

