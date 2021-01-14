School districts getting their teachers ready for the COVID-19 vaccination: ‘It’s very exciting’

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Since mid-October, Mariposa County has been holding in-person learning with safety modifications and smaller class sizes.

On Thursday, Mariposa Unified School District received news that they can start vaccinating their educators this week.

“Very early stages of this process, like I said, today is day one and we have that vaccination schedule to go out till late January for that first round for vaccinations,” said Superintendent Jeff Aranguena. “So, it’s very exciting.”

Aranguena says about two-thirds of their staff has opted to receive the vaccine.

“So, we realize this is not the end all be all, but it definitely is a step in the right direction where we can potentially see the step to some normalcy in Mariposa County,” said Aranguena.

Further south, Clovis Unified School District has not received approval to start vaccinating its educators. The district’s Kelly Avants says on-site nurses have received the COVID-19 vaccine because they are health care workers.

“We have already seen that some of them have been vaccinated. We have about 50 of our health staff vaccinated this week and then as of today our 65 plus employees – we have a number still working for us – were out getting vaccinated today,” said Avants.

The next step for Clovis Unified is working with the Fresno County Department of Public Health to vaccinate all teachers when their turn arrives.

“We are hopeful that some of the systems that we are looking at will allow us to vaccinate in such large numbers that we could have something like system where everyone who wants to get vaccinated in Clovis Unified could,” said Avants.

Getting vaccinated as an educator in both Mariposa Unified and Clovis Unified is strictly on a volunteer basis.