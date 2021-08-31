Sanger High cancels upcoming varsity football game after several players test positive for COVID-19

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – This week’s game has been canceled for Sanger High School’s varsity football team after several players tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Sanger Unified School District.

The district says this Thursday’s game between Sanger High School and Clovis East High School has been canceled. No word has been given on if the game will be rescheduled.

District officials say they made the decision to cancel the game after it was confirmed that 6 players had tested positive for the virus.

As a precaution, 60 students have been placed in quarantine after they were potentially exposed.

Sanger Unified says no classes have been affected by the outbreak and there is no further risk to other students.

While the varsity game has been canceled, the junior varsity match is still scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. at Lamonica Stadium in Clovis.