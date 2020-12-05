San Joaquin Valley drops below 15% ICU capacity, stay-at-home order looming

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The San Joaquin Valley dropped below 15% ICU capacity, a level which meets California’s stay-at-home order, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.

To preserve California’s health care system, the state announced a new Regional Stay Home Order that goes into effect if intensive care unit (ICU) capacity drops below 15% in any one of five regions across the state.

The department issued new numbers that show we have only 14.1% of our ICU beds available in the San Joaquin Valley.

Figures released Friday by the California Department of Public Health showed ICU capacity as:

Bay Area: 21.2%

Greater Sacramento Region: 21.4%

Northern California: 20.9%

San Joaquin Valley: 14.1%

Southern California: 13.1%

However, the state’s announcement added that the data is for informational purposes only. The new stay at home order goes into effect Sunday at 11:59 p.m. if ICU capacity remains below 15% tomorrow.