Rite Aid opens COVID-19 testing locations in Fresno, expands to 400 total sites

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows a sign for a Rite Aid Pharmacy is on the facade at a strip mall in Harmony, Pa. Rite Aid Corporation reports financial results on Thursday, Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Rite Aid announced 99 more COVID-19 self-swab testing sites opening on Tuesday in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including two new locations in the Fresno area.

Each testing site will utilize simple self-swab tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and will operate through the store’s drive-through window, officials say.

All individuals 13 years of age or older, regardless if they are exhibiting virus symptoms, are eligible for testing and can begin pre-registering online at www.riteaid.com to schedule a time slot for testing.

Rite Aid is increasing its self-swab testing capacity by more than 30% and will now operate a total of 400 testing sites across 16 states.

You can view a complete list of Rite Aid’s COVID-19 testing sites here.