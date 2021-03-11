Rite Aid expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility & prioritizes scheduling for teachers, school staff, child care providers

FILE – The sign outside a Rite Aid store in McKeesport, Pa., is seen on Nov. 3, 2020. (Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press, FILE)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Rite Aid announced Thursday it is expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers, school staff and child care providers.

The scheduling of select vaccination appointments will be available exclusively to qualifying educators, school staff and licensed childcare program staff for two days: Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12.

The move is in accordance with a directive from the Department of Health and Human Services and the Biden Administration, said spokeswoman Courtney Erat. Eligible educators and child care workers to schedule an appointment at www.RiteAid.com/COVID-19.

Eligible educators and child care workers include:

Pre-Kindergarten to 12 th grade educators and staff

grade educators and staff Child care workers

Family child care providers

Head Start & Early Head Start

The pharmacy chain said it is working to improve vaccine uptake in underserved communities through clinics and partnerships with government officials, churches and community organizations, as well as a toll-free phone number in certain markets that address an equity gap for those without an internet connection.