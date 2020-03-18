Revival 23 shifting focus online due to coronavirus concerns

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – Teresa Pries opened Revival 23, a clothing and home goods store in old town Clovis, more than five years ago.

Since then, she has added two other stores in Kingsburg and Fresno. But this week, her business model has undergone a dramatic shift.

Lisa Speake is a regular customer at the store.

“They’ve got a variety of things to sell,” said Speake, outside the store on Tuesday. “Their prices are good, (they have a) friendly staff.”

On a normal day, there would be a lot of people checking out the different items the store has to offer. But these are not normal times.

“We could really see a change in the foot traffic on Monday,” said Pries, who estimates she saw only six customers in her store on Monday, compared to about 40 on a normal Monday. “And as soon as the new guidelines came out, it was a ghost town down here.”

Which meant the Revival 23 owner had to make some difficult decisions. With foot traffic grinding to a halt and worrying about possibly spreading the virus to her husband who has asthma, Teresa decided to close the doors of all three stores.

“We wanna keep our Revival 23 family safe, as well as my own family,” said Pries.

The store closures meant she had to temporarily lay off nine employees, who she hopes to bring back eventually, and shift the focus of her business online.

Her customers have responded.

“When we came in this morning (Tuesday), we had a stack of online orders,” said Pries, who is taking orders online and over the telephone, and has also had people inquire about buying gift cards to her store.

“It’s been a really tough week for us,” added Pries. “For people to reach out and purchase something, that meant the world to us.”

Pries says they can ship online orders nationwide, or you can pick up online orders outside of the store in Clovis. There is even a new special deal that Teresa is promoting right now. If you spend more than $50 online and live within five miles of their Clovis location, Teresa will personally deliver the goods to your door.

Click here for more information on Revival 23.

