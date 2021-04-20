Restrictions on businesses to loosen up as Fresno County reaches orange tier

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – Two Central Valley counties are set to move into the less restrictive orange tier of California’s reopening plan on Wednesday.

The state announced on Tuesday that both Fresno and Kings County have met the metrics to make the move out of the red tier.

Some of the changes include restaurants, places of worship, and theaters being allowed to operate at 50% indoor capacity.

Gyms, bowling alleys, wineries, breweries and distilleries can open indoors at 25% capacity.

Drinks were flowing and business was booming at Wahoo’s Fish Taco on Tuesday as the restaurants geared up to accommodate more customers in the orange tier.

Esmeralda Galarza, a Wahoo’s Fish Taco server, says she is eager to welcome more customers back inside of the restaurant.

“I just know I’m excited, I’m ready to keep on working and I’m ready to work as hard as I can and make some money,” explained Galarza. “While restaurants are excited to welcome more diners inside, many are now dealing with a new challenge, a shortage of workers… I do believe people are on unemployment or maybe people are still afraid of covid, I’m not too sure about that.”

One thing Fresno resident Keaton Baker is sure about is the fact he can’t wait to get back to the movies.

“I got to see a lot of movies during the pandemic but I didn’t get the full movie experience, having the popcorn, smelling the popcorn, having the soda, and it’s just so much different than watching stuff at my house,” said Baker.

He hopes with increased capacity, he’ll have better luck finding tickets to the movies.

“I’ve been wanting to go see a movie again and I’ve just been waiting for the movie times to come out and for the next movie to come out,” Baker explained.

Doug Hawkins, Maya Cinemas’ VP of food and beverage, says the theater has taken extensive measures to ensure the safety of moviegoers.

The increased capacity will allow for more showtimes during the summer blockbuster season.

“Very good timing. We were running out of places to put people,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins says the movie industry has taken a bit of a hit during the pandemic.

“You know, the thing we are battling right now, besides people feeling confident enough to come back to the theaters, is having the right movie product to show that will bring people back,” said Hawkins.

Movie fans, like Keaton Baker, will be able to catch the latest films at Maya Cinemas’ Campus Pointe location starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.