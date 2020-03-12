Report: Second Utah Jazz player tests positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Another Utah Jazz player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from ESPN.
On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz were supposed to go head-to-head at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
However, the game was postponed shortly before tip-off. Shortly after the postponement, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert received a presumptive positive result for coronavirus.
Gobert never entered the Peake, and was reportedly at a hotel during the game.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski with ESPN, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is another player who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Wojnarowski says players on the team said Gobert “had been careless in the locker room, touching other players and their belongings.”
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.