Report: Second Utah Jazz player tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: K. Butcher

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – MAY 06: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz reacts to his basket in the second half during Game Four of Round Two of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Vivint Smart Home Arena on May 6, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Rockets beat the Jazz 100-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Another Utah Jazz player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from ESPN.

On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz were supposed to go head-to-head at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

However, the game was postponed shortly before tip-off. Shortly after the postponement, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert received a presumptive positive result for coronavirus.

Gobert never entered the Peake, and was reportedly at a hotel during the game.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski with ESPN, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is another player who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Wojnarowski says players on the team said Gobert “had been careless in the locker room, touching other players and their belongings.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.