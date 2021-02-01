Rep. Costa expects local COVID-19 vaccine supply to rise in the coming weeks

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – COVID-19 vaccine supply continues to be limited throughout the Central Valley with some counties forced to pause vaccine appointments.

Rep. Jim Costa said he expects there to be a boost in supply for the Central Valley in the coming weeks. He said the goal is to have 80% of residents in Fresno, Merced, Madera and other Valley counties vaccinated by early summer.

“It’s gonna get better in the next two weeks and in the next month, and I think in the next six weeks, we’re gonna have it ramped up where the capacity of our Valley counties to vaccinate people is gonna be such that we can meet those targeted goals of 80% by late spring, early summer,” he said.

According to the state, as of Sunday, 73,275 doses had been administered to Fresno County residents. In Merced County, 12,206 doses had been administered to residents and in Madera County, 9,571 had been administered to residents. Numbers include both first and second doses.

When taking populations into account, state data shows Central Valley residents are receiving the vaccine at a lower rate per capita than residents in the Bay Area and parts of Southern California.

“The governor knows it,” Costa said. “He knows that there’s vaccine disparities that are occurring and he knows Valley counties, when you look at how many people per thousand are getting vaccines in these Valley counties compared to other counties in California that we have to correct this. We have to correct this because Valley counties deserve their fair share in terms of vaccines and because we have vulnerable populations.”

On Saturday, Merced County announced it had to hit pause on vaccine appointments for first doses because of the limited supply. Residents can click here to sign up and receive updates on when more vaccine becomes available in the county.

Fresno County has not yet resumed appointments for first doses at the Fresno Fairgrounds after having to pause them more than a week ago. Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra recommended residents fill out the vaccine interest form to receive updates.

In Tulare County, public health clinics for first doses are full and the availability of more appointments depends on how many doses the county receives this week.

“We would love to plan further out, but what hinders us is we’re not informed of our allocations and the confirmed deliveries to us directly from the state. We’re only informed week by week,” said Carrie Monteiro with the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency.

Costa said knowing how many doses county health departments and healthcare providers are expected to receive in advance is essential to planning and administering the vaccine.

“We need to provide clarity to our counties and the healthcare providers that are receiving vaccines on how much they can receive on a weekly basis so that they can schedule them,” Costa said.