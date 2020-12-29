Regional stay-at-home order will continue for San Joaquin Valley region

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly confirmed Tuesday the extension of the regional stay-at-home order in the San Joaquin Valley region.

The original regional stay-at-home order was announced on Dec. 3 and went into effect at 11:59 P.M. the day after the region announced less than 15% ICU capacity. On Dec. 5 the California Department of Public Health announced that the San Joaquin Valley region had fallen to 8.6% ICU capacity. The order went into effect on Dec. 6 for the region.

The order, originally scheduled to last for three weeks, will continue according to Ghaly.

The regional stay-at-home order prohibits all gatherings with members of separate households, limits worship and “political expression” to outdoor gathering only, limits retailers to 20% capacity, prohibits on-site consumption of food and drink, among other restrictions.

On Tuesday the California Department of Public Health reported the San Joaquin Valley region at 0% ICU capacity.